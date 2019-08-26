Iran among priorities of Turkmenistan for expansion of economic ties: envoy

Making the remarks on the opening ceremony of Iran-Turkmenistan joint exhibition at the place of Mashhad International Exhibition, in Razavi Khorasan province, he referred to the warm relations between the two sides in the past years in various sectors including cultural and political.

He also hailed the exhibition in Mashhad adding that its having the first specialized exhibition of Turkmenistan held in Mashhad will facilitate border cooperation between the two sides.

In mid-July, and in a meeting with head of Iran-Turkmenistan Parliament Friendship Group, Kourosh Karampour Haghighi, Turkmenistan's FM Rashid Meredov underscored that the two sides have cooperated with each other at international levels previously and continuing the same track can further cement their ties.

He also welcomed any expansion of parliamentary relations between the two countries.

Karampour, for his turn, noted that developing relations with central Asian countries, in particular Turkmenistan, stands among top priorities of Iranian foreign ministry.

He hoped that Iran-Turkmenistan joint economic commission will be formed as soon as possible to boost bilateral trade ties.

The Iranian official named energy, transportation and transit sectors as main field of cooperation between the two countries.

HJ/ 98060402007