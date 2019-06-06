  1. Sports
6 June 2019 - 11:45

Iran’s young karateka ‘Navid Mohammadi’ passes away

TEHRAN, Jun. 06 (MNA) – The young karate practitioner of the Islamic Republic of Iran, holder of gold medal in 2018 Youth Olympic Games, died of a car accident today morning in Kouhsar Tunnel, Tehran.

With his brilliant performance, he managed to grab the coveted gold medal in 2018 World Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Of his other credits, it should be referred to winning a gold medal in Asian U-21 Games, a silver medal in Asian Junior Games, a gold medal in World Karate Championship in Romania, two gold medals in International Iran Zamin Cup Competitions and one gold, silver and bronze medal separately  in Urmia International Competitions.

“We express our heartfelt condolences to his bereaved families on this tragic accident and pray the Almighty God to bestow them forbearance for this irreparable loss.”

