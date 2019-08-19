  1. Politics
Zarif calls talks in Finland 'fruitful'

TEHRAN, Aug. 19 (MNA) – In a Monday Tweet, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif called his meetings with Finnish senior officials in Helsinki 'fruitful'.

"Fruitful meetings with current EU presidency, Finnish President, FM and Trade Minister," Zarif tweeted on Monday.

"Discussed what EU needs to do to save JCPOA and protect its interest in freedom of navigation," he added.

"Also shared ideas on Regional Dialogue Forum and non-aggression pact with CMI office," Zarif informed.

He announced Sweden as his next destination.

The top diplomat will depart Finland for Norway and Sweden to “discuss ways to ease tensions in the West Asia region.”

