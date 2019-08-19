  1. Politics
19 August 2019 - 18:26

Nobody can stop Iran's diplomacy in action: FM assistant

Nobody can stop Iran's diplomacy in action: FM assistant

TEHRAN, Aug. 19 (MNA) – An assistant to Iran's foreign minister referred to the country’s policy of holding high-level dialogues with other countries over international issues, saying no one can stop the Islamic Republic’s active diplomacy.

“No one can stop [Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad] Zarif’s and Iran’s diplomacy in action,” Hossein Gharibi wrote on his Twitter on Monday.

The FM assistant was referring to Zarif’s recent visits to Qatar and Kuwait and his current three-nation tour to Finland, Sweden and Norway.

He noted that the Iranian minister is also scheduled to visit East Asian countries, China and Japan, in the near future.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Zarif arrived in Helsinki early today to hold high-level talks with the European country’s senior officials on a host of bilateral as well as international issues. The top diplomat’s tor is mainly aimed at discussing ways to ease tensions in the West Asia region.

MNA

News Code 149067

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News