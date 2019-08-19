Nobody can stop Iran's diplomacy in action: FM assistant

“No one can stop [Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad] Zarif’s and Iran’s diplomacy in action,” Hossein Gharibi wrote on his Twitter on Monday.

The FM assistant was referring to Zarif’s recent visits to Qatar and Kuwait and his current three-nation tour to Finland, Sweden and Norway.

He noted that the Iranian minister is also scheduled to visit East Asian countries, China and Japan, in the near future.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Zarif arrived in Helsinki early today to hold high-level talks with the European country’s senior officials on a host of bilateral as well as international issues. The top diplomat’s tor is mainly aimed at discussing ways to ease tensions in the West Asia region.

