Zarif to visit French President, FM on Friday

Zarif announced that although he is still under sanction, there was no pressure on him and the US sanctions are not exerting any pressure on Iran’s FM to get his job done.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Iranian FM said that Iran is trying to maintain its security in every possible way underscoring that the progress of Iran is in the hands of Iranians, not in that of the foreign powers.

"We are indebted to all those who have earned honor for our country," he said referring to not only those who have fought in the war for their country, but all those who have been under pressure for many years. "Iran has proved that it can both resist and negotiate and it does not break its promises," he added.

"We showed that because of the people and the support we have from the people's resistance, we can encounter the six world powers and obtain our rights," he said.

In another part of his remarks, the Iranian FM noted that in many countries such as in Russia and China, the dollar is being eliminated from business transactions thanks to the imposed US sanctions.

Addressing the European established mechanism for trade with Iran, Zarif said "INSTEX may not be a cure for the problems in the short term and in the long run it will raise some concern for Europe." "They may wonder what to do if their ties with China come under sanctioned," he said.

"INSTEX has some problems; first of all, money must be injected into the mechanism. It must be supplied from Iranian oil revenues or credit equivalent to Iranian oil. The next problem is that INSTEX cannot be just a tool for humanitarian purposes, it should not to be limited to food and medicine," he added.

The Iranian Foreign Minister further announced that Tehran was ready to negotiate with Riyadh on regional issues.

Javad Zarif, who is on a three-nation tour to Nordic countries to hold high-level talks with the European country’s senior officials on a host of bilateral as well as international issues, met with his Finnish counterpart Pekka Haavisto and the Finnish Minister for Development, Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari in Helsinki on Monday. Prior to these meeting, Zarif held talks with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto.

From Sweden, Zarif will continue his trip to Norway and France, as announced.

