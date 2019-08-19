Zarif meets Finnish foreign trade minister

During the meeting, Zarif warned that US unilateral acts will not remain restricted to Iran and will extend to affect Europeans as well.

“To encounter US unilateralism and reducing its economic war against Iran, there are solutions including expansion of mutual trade ties with other countries and development of multilateral transactions under the framework of established mechanisms such as INSTEX,” Zarif said.

The Finnish minister, for his turn, hoped the Iran-Finland economic relations will increase.

Expressing concern about the impacts of US sanctions on Iranians’ livelihood, he underscored the role of Finland as the head of EU in decreasing Iran-US tensions.

Earlier on Monday, Zarif met and held talks with his Finnish counterpart Pekka Haavisto. Prior to this meeting, Zarif held talks with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Zarif arrived in Helsinki on the same day to hold high-level talks with the European country’s senior officials on a host of bilateral as well as international issues.

The top diplomat’s visit comes as the first of his three-nation tour, as he will depart Finland for Norway and Sweden afterwards to “discuss ways to ease tensions in the West Asia region.”

