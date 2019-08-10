32nd Iran's intl. children filmfest. to hold 7 expert workshops

The workshops are as follows:

"What type of cinema is preferred by children?" By Lotte Svendsen (Denmark)

"Iranian contemporary cinema for children: Focus on Abbas Kiarostami and Majid Majidi" by Anush Babayan (Armenia)

"Marche du Film, European film market (EFM), How to present our film in global film markets?" By Maud Amson (France), to be attended by Head of Cannes Film Market Jana Wolf

"How to make a self-taught short animation film?" By Alexandre Athané (France)

"VR Cinema in new age" by Yoo jung hyun (South Korea)

"Contemporary strategies in film critique" by Katharina Dockhorn (Germany)

"Film literacy for children" by Dragan Milkonovic (Serbia)

Presided by Alireza Tabesh, the 32nd International Film Festival for Children and Youth is slated to be held in Province of Isfahan on Aug 19-26, 2019 in the feature, short story, web series, long animation, short animation sections.

