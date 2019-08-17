UK understands today Iran’s power different from past: Larijani

“In previous days, the resistance of the Iranian nation showed parts of its effects and the English understood that today’s conditions in Iran are different from the past and that they can no longer show their power using plots. The English were forced to give up their maritime piracy,” he said on Saturday while addressing the Parliament’s open session.

Pointing to Britain and US’ organizing of a coup on August 19, 1953 which overthrew Mosaddegh’s legitimate government, Larijani said that today’s power of Iran cannot be compared to the past and that enemies had no other choice but to withdraw from their act of piracy.

UK forces illegally seized The Grace 1 supertanker, laden with 2.1m barrels of oil, on July 4 off the coasts of Gibraltar. Despite all pressures from the United States which seeks to drive Iran’s oil sales to zero, a court in Gibraltar announced this week it was releasing the supertanker.

“America, which then organized the coup with the help of its allies, is shooting its last broken arrows today with utmost frustration,” added Larijani.

Imposing sanctions on Iranian Foreign Minister and other officials of the country is ‘shameful’ for a country which claims to be a superpower, said Larijani, adding, “if you think that these measures can show your power, you should know that all the Iranian nation is standing tall against you. Put sanction on all to understand that nothing will happen.”

