Iran made no commitments in exchange for release of Grace 1: FM spokesman

Speaking to YJC on Friday on the release of Grace 1, which Gibraltar police and British Royal Forces seized in early July but was released yesterday, the Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said the release of the vessel was a matter of law and had nothing to do with any third party.

Mousavi added that Iran will continue to sell its oil to any of its new and old customers.

He also said that Iran will continue to support Syria in all fields including energy and oil.

Grace 1 was had been detained by UK marines near the Strait of Gibraltar on 4 July over alleged violation of EU sanctions on Syria.

The spokesman also noted that Grace 1 was not sailing towards Syria, as Iran insisted from the start of the subject, adding that even if the destination of the oil tanker had been Syria, it would have been nobody's business and would have made no difference to Iran.

Mousavi further noted that the other side brought up the issue of commitment in a bid to show face in getting rid of their illegal action and act of piracy.

KI/YJC7038229