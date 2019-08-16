Release of ‘Grace 1’ oil tanker, a diplomatic victory for Iran

Release of seized Iranian oil tanker ‘Grace 1’ won the full support of government and all pillars of the Establishment, ranging from lawyers to diplomats of the country, and was a diplomatic triumph for the Islamic Iran, Vaezi reiterated.

He made the remarks in a local event on Fri. and said, “seizure of Iranian oil tanker ‘Grace 1’ was an act of piracy orchestrated by the US administration, and it triggered reactions from all the country."

Both the government and foreign ministry, as well as the whole Establishment, unanimously threw their weights behind Iranian diplomats and lawyers following up the case after the seizure of ‘Grace 1’ by the local government of Gibraltar, he said, adding, “eventually, the oil tanker was freed and brought about another diplomatic victory for the Islamic Iran in the international arena.”

He expressed his satisfaction with the release of ‘Grace 1’ oil tanker and added, “release of oil tanker demonstrated that sanctions imposed by EU on Iran would be against them [Europe], not against Iran that wants to navigate in high seas within the framework of international maritime rules and regulations.”

