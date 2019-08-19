On anniv. of 1953 coup, Zarif calls on US to accept reality of Islamic Revolution

“66 years ago today, a coup instigated by the US and the UK overthrew the democratically-elected Government of Iran,” the top Iranian diplomat Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote in a tweet on Monday to mark the anniversary of 19 August 1953 coup against the democratically elected Iranian Prime Minister Mohammad Mosaddegh in favour of strengthening the monarchical rule of Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, who was overthrown in 1979 in a revolution.

Zarif added “our people put an end to such interference in 1979.”

The foreign minister further said that the coup "followed years of ‘maximum pressure’ on Iranians.”

He then called on the US to accept the reality of Iranians' refusal to accept foreign intervention, adding “time for some to deal with this reality.”

