“In the face of maximum pressure, Iran has adopted a strategy of active maximum resistance with a balanced use of political diplomacy, defense diplomacy, legal diplomacy, media diplomacy,” the head of Presidential Center for Strategic Studies Hessam al-Din Ashna posted on his Twitter account on Friday.

Ashna added that a ‘single command’ and ‘synergy’ showed the proper way during the recent downing of a US drone and seizing of the UK-flagged oil tanker.

