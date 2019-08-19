  1. Technology
19 August 2019 - 18:01

Iran to take part at MAKS Air Show 2019

TEHRAN, Aug. 19 (MNA) – Iran will take part at 2019 MAKS Air Show which will be held on Aug. 27 – Sep. 1 in Zhukovsky, Russia.

The International Aviation and Space Salon (MAKS) is on the top of the list of the world’s largest aviation forums. The main goal of MAKS is to demonstrate Russian high technologies and the openness of the Russian domestic market for joint projects with foreign partners.

MAKS is an air show that hundreds of thousands of spectators come to see. Russian aerobatic teams, as well as foreign ones regularly perform at the MAKS.

MAKS has a Unique Airshow Programme — sometimes called the most impressive in the world. The technical capabilities of the airfield allow pilots to push the limits of their aircraft, which makes demonstration flights particularly exciting. Such a grand display of aircraft technology is not possible at other airshows

MAKS will be held in Zhukovsky International Airport, Zhukovskiy, Russia. The event will showcase the latest aerospace and aerial achievements from more than 340 companies from 17 countries, including Iran.

