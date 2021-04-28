Iran not tolerating Zionists' presence in region

"The Persian Gulf is our home and we don’t let anybody jeopardize its security at any cost", Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi said on Wednesday.

"This region also is our home. It has a very wide range of capacities that can be used with boosting regional cooperation", he said, stressing, "Cooperation and interaction with different countries to ensure the security of the region has been always the principled policy of the Islamic republic."

Criticizing foreign interventions in the Persian Gulf region, General Vahidi said, “Many are trying to turn the region into an arsenal of weapons, however, huge amounts of weapons are not needed here. These policies are very dangerous for our region.”

Warning the presence of the Zionist Regime in the region is harmful, he explained that the Zionist regime has been always the source of all chaos and unrest in the region.

He went on to say, “Everyone should know that the Islamic Republic of Iran does not tolerate the military or even civilian presence of the Zionist regime in the region in any way, because their presence is provocative and causes many issues.”

He also hailed the role of Martyr General Qasem Soleimani for his measures in the fight against terrorism and foiling the plots of the enemies in the region.

