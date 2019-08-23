Trans-regional forces constantly monitored: IRGC cmdr.

He made the remarks in an interview with IRNA and added, “trans-regional forces do not provide us with security, therefore, it is up to the Islamic Republic of Iran along with other countries in the region to preserve our own security."

Iran and seven other countries to its south, namely the 7+1 coalition, must provide the security of the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz and the Oman Sea, the commander said.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Tangsiri pointed to the presence of foreign forces in the region and stated, "Iran’s surveillance systems closely monitor the movements of trans-regional military forces in the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz and the Oman Sea are.”

Iranian forces are in full preparedness to respond to any possible threat, he said, adding, “we are ready to counter any potential threat and nip the enemies' plots in the bud.”

The Navy Commander of IRGC Alireza Tangsiri reiterated, “according to the instructions of Leader of the Islamic Revolution, we are duty-bound to constantly boost our military capabilities."

MA/IRN83443443