11 August 2019 - 11:41

Deputy ISIPO:

Bill to support exports consortia to be submitted to Parl. soon

TEHRAN, Aug. 11 (MNA) – Deputy Head of Iran Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization (ISIPO) Ali Asghar Masaheb revealed late on Saturday that the bill to support exports consortia will be submitted to the Iranian Parliament soon.

Over the past few years, ISIPO has focused on supporting exports consortia in the country, he said, adding, “presently, 62 industrial and production companies have been activated in industrial parks in line with spurring exports and export activities.”

Under the bill, relevant companies are identified, based on which, industrialists will be assured that they can take advantage of services of these companies legally, he stated.

He went on to say that a number of 18 Small- and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) have been paneled at Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), the issue of which is of paramount importance in line with propelling financial needs of units from Monetary Market to the Capital Market.

He once again reiterated that the bill of backing exports consortia will be presented to the Parliament in the very near future through Dialogue Council between public and private sectors in cooperation and collaboration with members of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA).

