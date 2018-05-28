500 major Austrian firms in direct contact with Iran

TEHRAN, May 28 (MNA) – Austrian Ambassador to Tehran Stefan Schulz said that 500 Austrian companies are in direct contact with Iranian firms and called for boosting economic and industrial ties between private sectors of the two countries.

In his meeting with the Chief Executive of Iran Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization (ISIPO), the Austrian envoy added that Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) account for 97 percent share of industry in his country.

Although Austria does not have any specific oil and natural resources, it benefits from the most experienced, skilled and competent manpower, the ambassador maintained.

He also called for establishing bilateral relations between the SMEs of the two countries.

The Austrian ambassador further placed special emphasis on increasing export volume of SMEs and called for strengthening industrial and economic cooperation between private sectors of Tehran and Vienna.

For his part, Deputy Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Sadegh Najafi pointed to the activity of 85,000 industrial and production units throughout the country and added, “92 percent of industrial and production units in the country have generated new employment opportunities for more than 1.3 million job-seeking people.”

He called on Austrian industrialists and entrepreneurs to export their technical knowhow and experiences for improving SMEs in Iran.

Increasing exports volume in SMEs is one of the main programs of ISIPO, Najafi said, adding, “we have made plans for the export of $3 billion worth of products developed by SEMs. Given the high potential and capability of SMEs in the country, it is expected that major economic objectives of this sector will be materialized.”

After the lifting of sanctions and following implementation of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Austria was the first country to send a high-ranking trade and economic delegation to Iran to further boost economic cooperation between the two sides.

MA/IRN82928235