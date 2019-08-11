  1. Politics
11 August 2019 - 21:34

Iranian, Turkish presidents stress deepening comprehensive ties

Iranian, Turkish presidents stress deepening comprehensive ties

TEHRAN, Aug. 11 (MNA) – Presidents of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Turkey emphasised development of Tehran-Ankara relations in all fields of mutual interest.

According to the news service of the Iranian Presidency, President Hassan Rouhani spoke with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Sunday evening and congratulated Eid al-Adha to the Turkish government and nation, and all Muslims around the world, saying “the Islamic Republic of Iran is fully ready to deepen ties with Turkey as a friendly, brotherly country”.

He also went on to emphasize acceleration of implementing agreements made between the two countries.

During the same phone call, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Turkey also congratulated Eid al-Adha to the Iranian government and nation, saying “Ankara is ready to further promote relations with Tehran in all fields”.

He also expressed hope that Eid al-Adha lays the ground for more enlightenment and unity and strengthening unity and brotherhood among Muslims countries.

MNA/PR

News Code 148761

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 13 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News