Iranian, Turkish presidents stress deepening comprehensive ties

According to the news service of the Iranian Presidency, President Hassan Rouhani spoke with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Sunday evening and congratulated Eid al-Adha to the Turkish government and nation, and all Muslims around the world, saying “the Islamic Republic of Iran is fully ready to deepen ties with Turkey as a friendly, brotherly country”.

He also went on to emphasize acceleration of implementing agreements made between the two countries.

During the same phone call, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Turkey also congratulated Eid al-Adha to the Iranian government and nation, saying “Ankara is ready to further promote relations with Tehran in all fields”.

He also expressed hope that Eid al-Adha lays the ground for more enlightenment and unity and strengthening unity and brotherhood among Muslims countries.

MNA/PR