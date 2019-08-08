  1. Economy
Iran exports over 2.1mn tons of steel in Q1

TEHRAN, Aug. 08 (MNA) – Iran exported 2,183,000 tons of crude steel products in the first three months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21 – June 21), according to Statistics of Iranian Steel Producers Association (ISPA).

Of 2,183,000 tons in total, 1,425,000 and 758,000 tons were related to the steel ingot and steel products respectively.

The country’s export of steel products showed a 20 percent growth in the same period as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Statistics of Iranian Steel Producers Association (ISPA) indicated that export of steel ingot [billet, bloom and slab] in the first three months of the current year (March 21 – June 21) registered a 23 percent slump as compared to the same period of last year.

ISPA put the total crude steel exported in the first three months of the current year (March 21 – June 21) at over 1,854,000 tons.

Also, over 197,000 tons of steel flat sections [including hot-, cold- and coated steel sheets] were exported in the same period, showing a 26 percent decline as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Another statistic showed that 479,000 tons of rebar were exported from the country, showing a significant 65 percent growth as compared to the same period of last year.

