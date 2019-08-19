Iron ore concentrate production volume tops 15.9mn tons

Statistics of major mineral production companies released in the first four months of the current year indicated that 15,903,165 tons of iron ore concentrate was produced, showing a three percent growth as compared to the same period of last year.

Tose’e Melli Mining and Industries Company, a subsidiary of Khuzestan Steel Company (KSC), registered the maximum 92 percent production growth in the same period.

In the same period, 14,403,672 tons of iron ore conglomerate was produced, showing one percent decline as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Conglomerate produced in Khorasan Steel Company recorded a 70 percent growth in the first four months of the current year (March 21 – July 21).

According to the statistics, 1,662,958 tons of granulated iron ore was produced in the first four months of the current year, showing a 37 percent decline as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

