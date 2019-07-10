  1. Economy
Razavi Khorasan exported $408mn in 3 months

TEHRAN, Jul. 10 (MNA) – Head of Trade Promotion Organization of Razavi Khorasan announced on Wednesday that during the first three months of the present Iranian calendar year (ending June 21, 2019) the northeastern province exported $480 million of non-oil goods.

“Some 956,000 tons of goods at the value of $408 million were exported in these three months,” Mohammadreza Mesforoush said.

"The figure shows a growth of 62 percent in terms of weight," he added.

"The exported products included saffron, apples, pistachio, steel bars, cement, some dairy products ant etc.," he added.

"Afghanistan, Iraq, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, the EU, Pakistan, Hong Kong, Kyrgyzstan, and Vietnam were the export destinations for the products of the province," Mesforoush added.

