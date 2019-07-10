Razavi Khorasan exported $408mn in 3 months

“Some 956,000 tons of goods at the value of $408 million were exported in these three months,” Mohammadreza Mesforoush said.

"The figure shows a growth of 62 percent in terms of weight," he added.

"The exported products included saffron, apples, pistachio, steel bars, cement, some dairy products ant etc.," he added.

"Afghanistan, Iraq, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, the EU, Pakistan, Hong Kong, Kyrgyzstan, and Vietnam were the export destinations for the products of the province," Mesforoush added.

HJ/ 4663157