Zob Ahan eliminated from 2019 ACL

The Saudi side had won the first leg 2-1 and with Monday’s result, it managed to advance to the event’s quarter-finals with a 6-4 aggregate.

This was the third round of 16 exit for Zob Ahan in four years and hence Iran will not have any representative in the next round of 2019 ACL. Earlier, Tehran giants Persepolis and Esteghlal were eliminated in the group stage of the event.

Although Zob Ahan was the host of this match, it was held in Qatar. Using different lobbies, Saudi Arabia has convinced the AFC to play with Iranian teams in other countries, claiming that Iranian stadiums are not safe. Iran has objected to this decision since it practically eliminates Iranian fans which can play a major role in boosting the spirit of players; however, the Asian Football Confederation still favors Saudis. Iran says it confronts no problem in providing security of games as it is constantly hosting different teams from various Asian countries, including Qatar, UAE, Iraq, etc.

