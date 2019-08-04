Trump entrapped in crisis of Iran-US ties: Palestinian analyst

Imposing sanctions on Iran besides Arabic and Islamic movements in Iraq is the only language that Trump knows and the recent embargo on Iranian FM is a proof for the US weakness, he said.

He underlined that no European country, even UK, has announced readiness to accompany Trump in sanctioning Zarif.

The Arab analyst noted that the US sanctions on Zarif were imposed simultaneous with the time that the Iranian minister rejected Americans’ invitation for holding talks over the crises.

Trump thinks that the Iranian leader and officials are similar to those in some of US-allied Arab countries, who crave for taking photos with Trump in the White House, but governments with high dignity [that of Iran] respect religious values and do not lean towards the US under tough sanctions, he added.

Trump is entrapped in Iran-US relation crisis and does not know how to get out of the predicament, he said, Iran rejects mediators and has even shot down one of the American drones. It has restarted its nuclear activities and continues testing ballistic missiles, he said.

It is not far from mind that the US’ sanctions on Zarif was a response to the seizure of the American drone by Iran, he underlined.

The administration of Trump imposed sanctions on Zarif on Wednesday, saying in its statement that Zarif is Iran's "primary spokesperson around the world," and that the ban "is sending a clear message that Iran's "recent behavior is completely unacceptable.”

Meanwhile, the European Union said Thursday it regrets the US decision to impose sanctions against Iran’s foreign minister and vowed to continue working with him.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran condemns the US administration’s move to impose sanction on Zarif, director of Iran’s diplomacy, and sees the measure as a clear sign of the US administration’s frustration, said the MFA's statement on Thursday.

The new US sanction reveals its administration’s fear and weakness vis-à-vis the Islamic Republic of Iran’s smart diplomacy which is based upon logic, the statement added.

