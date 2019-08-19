US well aware of consequences of any war against Iran: Kharrazi

“America doesn’t seek military confrontation with Iran because they understand its consequences. They know that if a war erupts, it will not be easy to put an end to it,” he told reporters on the sideline of a ceremony held for unveiling addition of three new languages to the website of Islamic Revolution Leader, ‘Khamenei.ir’.

The remarks came as the United States is enhancing its military presence in the Persian Gulf region after it adopted a maximum pressure policy against Iran. The Trump administration has taken numerous hostile actions against Iran during the past two years, including imposing unilateral sanctions, designating IRGC as a foreign terrorist organization, and most recently, trying to form a coalition in the region which it claims to be aimed at securing shipping in the Hormuz Strait but believed to be a force against Iran.

“We are proud of giving a response to others’ bullying behavior and achieving victory. No one ever thought that we could take down a US drone and they [Americans] fail to show reaction or that they seize our ship [oil tanker Grace 1] and then forced to release it,” Kharrazi also said.

