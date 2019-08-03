Iran to vigorously continue nuclear activity, senior lawmaker says

Spokesman of Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Seyed Mohammad Hossein Naghavi Hosseini made the remarks in a post on his Twitter page on Saturday.

Naghavi Hosseini has written in his tweet that Iran will vigorously continue its nuclear activities in line with the previously announced policies, and it is up to the Europeans who have to come up with a solution before it is too late.

The spokesman’s remarks came within only hours after Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif also announced on Saturday that reductions in JCPOA commitments will continue in accordance with the 2015 nuclear deal or Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

On May 8, the anniversary of the US withdrawal from the nuclear deal (JCPOA), Iran announced that it was partially discontinuing its obligations under the JCPOA and urged nuclear deal remaining signatories – China, the European Union, France, Germany, Russia and the United Kingdom – to shield Tehran from Washington's sanctions.

Tehran says its countermeasures fit within its rights under paragraphs 26 and 36 of the nuclear deal, and that it will reverse the measures once its demands are met.

Iran has already implemented the first and second phases of its actions in reducing its JCPOA commitments by increasing the stockpile of enriched uranium above the 300kg outlined by the JCPOA and has increased the level of uranium enrichment above the 3.67% level. It has warned that it will increase the enrichment level to 20% if the other parties continue to not abide by their commitments under the deal.

KI/FNA13980512000865