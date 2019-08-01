Talks with US to bear no fruit

As long as the US nonconstructive behaviors remain in place towards the Iranian people, negotiating with the United States will be fruitless.

He made the remarks late on Thu. among Lebanese female university lecturers and thinkers.

Amir-Abdollahian pointed to the victories and successes of resistance front in all arenas and added, “as an important and influential country in the Resistance Front, Lebanon attaches great importance to its relationship with the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Islamic Republic of Iran has never intended to meddle in internal affairs of countries, including internal affairs of Lebanon, he emphasized.

To maintain peace and stability in the region, while respecting the Lebanese government and nation, Islamic Republic of Iran will take advantage of all its capacities and potentials to help Lebanon spread security, progress and development, Amir-Abdollahian added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Amir-Abdollahian said, “establishing constructive ties with regional and world countries is of topmost priority of the foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran. In the course of history, Islamic Republic of Iran has always sought peaceful and amicable coexistence with all nations in the world.”

He also referred to the unsparing supports of the Islamic Republic of Iran from ideals and causes of the oppressed Palestinian people and added, “security and stability in the region especially in Palestine, Yemen, Lebanon, Iraq and Syria will guarantee peace and security in the region.”

