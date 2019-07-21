Al Khalifa regime to sink soon: Amir -Abdollahian

“Once Bahraini FM Sheikh Khalid told me that 'Bahrain will be inundated within 100 years',” the Iranian official wrote.

“I believe Bahrain will remain but Al Khalifa regime, who has changed Bahrain into a laboratory for testing dirty policies of Israel, will sink soon,” Amir-Abdollahian added.

Thousands of anti-regime protesters have held demonstrations in Bahrain on an almost daily basis ever since a popular uprising began there in mid-February 2011.

People have been demanding that the Al Khalifah regime relinquish power and allow a just system representing all Bahrainis to be established.

Manama has gone to great lengths to clamp down on any sign of dissent. On March 14, 2011, troops from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were deployed to assist Bahrain in its crackdown.

Scores of people have lost their lives and hundreds of others sustained injuries or got arrested as a result of the Al Khalifah regime’s crackdown. The regime has also been routinely revoking the citizenship of dissidents.

In late June 2019 and in an unprecedented interview with The Times of Israel on the sidelines of the Washington-sponsored Manama workshop on US President Donald Trump's highly-controversial Middle East deal Foreign Minister Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifah recognized Israel’s “right to existence,” saying the regime is “there to stay, of course.”

“Who did we offer peace to [with] the [Arab] Peace Initiative?...We offered it to Israel,” he said. “We want better relations with it, and we want peace with it.”

HJ/Tweeter