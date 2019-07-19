Hassan Nasrallah thanks Iran’s Leader for help in stabilizing region

In the meeting which took place on Friday in Beirut, Hassan Nasrallah extended his appreciation to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution of Iran Ayatollah Khamenei as well as the people and the government of Iran for their ‘decisive’ and ‘effective’ support and help to peace and security consolidation in the region.

Nasrallah said “as the Leader has said, the United States is not capable of imposing a military war on Iran, but the White House knows that if a war against Iran occurs, it will entail the entire region and definitely, the US will not come out victorious.”

Nasrallah further supported Iran's proposal for the conflict between Israeli regime and Palestine, that is a referendum, participated by actual and historical inhabitants of Palestine including Muslims, Christians and Jews, but he noted that the Zionists will never agree to a democratic solution to the problem.

Therefore, he underscored that resistance is the only solution to confront Zionists’ crimes and aggression, adding that the Zionists are the root cause of corruption and instability in the region.

He further noted that Americans are attempting to save the remnants of the terrorists in Syria by prolonging the crisis and not allowing the refugees to return to their homes.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Iranian Parliamentary Director General for International Affairs, for his part, congratulated Lebanon on the anniversary of the 33-day war, while offering his condolences on the demise of the Lebanese Hezbollah General Secretary's sister. He also elaborated on the latest regional and international developments, as well as bilateral political and parliamentary relations between Tehran and Beirut.

