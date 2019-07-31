Germany won't take part in US Strait of Hormuz initiative: FM Mass

Speaking in Warsaw, Poland, on Wednesday, Maas said that Germany will turn down Washington’s request, which was revealed by the US Embassy in Berlin on Tuesday, Russia Today has reported.

Washington officially requested Berlin’s contribution to its proposed naval force in the Persian Gulf yesterday.

The German government spokeswoman also said earlier today that the European country had not offered any contribution to a US naval mission in the Strait of Hormuz but thought it was 'worth considering' a European mission and was in touch with its partners on that.

“The government is reticent about the concrete US proposal and so has not made an offer,” the spokeswoman told a news conference, according to Reuters.

For us, it is important to pursue the avenue of diplomacy ... and to seek talks with Iran to achieve a de-escalation,” the spokeswoman added.

Last week, German top diplomat had said Berlin had yet to take a final decision on joining an international coalition in the region. But his remarks today made it clear that the European country will definitely not join the US-proposed maritime coalition.

While the US is trying to form a coalition against Iran in the Strait of Hormuz and Persian Gulf, Iran blames the US for rising tensions.

Iran shot down a trespassing US drone last month after it had violated the country’s airspace despite the US claim that the downed drone was flying above international waters.

KI