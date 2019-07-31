Ex-German envoy to Iran appointed as INSTEX chief

The 72-year-old German diplomat was serving as his country's envoy to Iran from 2009 to 2013.

He succeeds his compatriot, Per Fischer, a former Commerzbank director who presided over the mechanism since its inception.

In 1977, Erbel worked at the German embassy in Beirut, Lebanon, followed by a career in Sana'a, Riyadh, and Cairo. From July 2004 until August 2006 he was the German Ambassador in Iraq.

Erbel, who is said to have a detailed familiarity with the region, is to officially take office on August 1, 2019.

