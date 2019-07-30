Germany makes no promise to join US proposed coalition in PG

It was reported earlier today that the United States had officially requested Germany, France and the UK to join its military mission in the Gulf to 'combat Iranian aggression,' now the Russian Sputnik has reported that Berlin has made no promise to join the anti-Iran maritime coalition proposal.

Late last week, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he had invited the Germans, French and British into the US-proposed 'international coalition', along with Australia, Japan, Norway, South Korea and other countries.

Last week, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Berlin had yet to take a final decision on joining an international coalition to protect commercial ships in the region.

Germany had already rejected the US 'Maximum Pressure' Proposal. Mass said on July 22 that his country would not follow US President Donald Trump’s approach toward Iran, instead prioritizing de-escalation through diplomacy.

Furthermore, UK has called for a European-led maritime mission to ensure safe passage around the Persian Gulf, following Iran’s seizure of a British-flagged tanker last week.

According to German News Service (DW), Germany's coalition government is split over whether to contribute to the UK's proposed mission to protect shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. The Social Democrats say military options would only escalate the conflict.

Earlier this month, Iran seized a UK-flagged ship in the Strait of Hormuz for violating international maritime rules, while the UK had previously captured an Iranian supertanker in the Gibraltar. Iran has condemned the British seizure of the 'Grace 1' as 'piracy' and demanded the ship be freed.

KI/PR