Iran’s 1st gasoline cargo exported from PGSR

The gasoline produced in this refinery is of high quality that was selected as the first Iranian exports cargo to neighboring countries and paneled in the international exchange ring entitled “IRENEX”.

He expounded on the details of first gasoline shipment of the country and added, “more than a century has passed since the discovery of oil in Iran and we are delighted that the first gasoline is exported from the Persian Gulf Star Refinery (PGSR) as a historical event.”

Turning to the first sales of Iran’s gasoline cargo, he added, “the first sales of Iran’s gasoline cargo was successful.”

This shipment was sold at $20 per barrel, showing an accurate performance of the company in the international markets, he emphasized.

With regard to the main reason behind start of gasoline exports from this refinery, he added, “since domestic demand to this product is met and Iranian markets have been saturated for buying gasoline, at the decision taken by deputy oil minister and CEO of the National Iranian Oil Products, Refining and Distribution Company (NIOPRDC), export of this strategic product was followed up strictly.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, he stated, “gasoline produced in the Persian Gulf Star Refinery observes requirements of EUR-5 standard in terms of environment.”

The standard sulfur rate in this type of gasoline (EUR-5) should be less than 10 PPM (parts per million) while the gasoline produced in the refinery stands at less than 1PPM.

