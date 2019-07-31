Gibraltar to decide on release of Indians on board seized Iranian ship, says UK

"There is no question of a swap," High Commissioner of the UK Dominic Asquith was quoted by Outlook India news website as saying when asked about whether there could be any link between release of the 24 Indian crew on board Grace 1 and the Indian crew on board British oil tanker Stena Impero seized by Iran later this month due to violations of maritime regulations.

Iran has condemned the British seizure of the Grace 1 as 'an act of piracy' and demanded the ship be freed as soon as possible.

KI/PR