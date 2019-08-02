Japan not to participate in US Strait of Hormuz initiative: report

Japan may send warships independently to protect Japanese ships in the world’s most important oil artery, the Mainichi newspaper said on Friday, according to Reuters.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and continue to collect information while working closely with the United States and other countries,” said Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, when asked about the report.

Besides Japan, Spain and Germany have also announced that they will not take part in a planned US-led naval mission to the Strait of Hormuz.

Relations between the United States and Germany have soured since US President Donald Trump took office, due to disagreements on a range of issues from defense spending to trade tariffs, the NordStream 2 gas pipeline and Iran.

While the US is trying to form a coalition against Iran in the Strait of Hormuz and Persian Gulf, Iran blames the US for the rising tensions.

Iran shot down a trespassing US drone last month after it violated the country’s airspace despite the US claim that the downed drone was flying above international waters.

Iran has stressed that it is the main protector and guarantor of the security in the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz and that the security arrangements in the region have to be shaped by the regional countries themselves.

The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo last week called on Japan, Britain, France, Germany, South Korea, Australia and other nations to join a maritime force to guard oil tankers sailing through the Strait of Hormuz.

MNA/PR