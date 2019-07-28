  1. Economy
28 July 2019 - 20:07

German firms waiting for lasting trade with Iran

TEHRAN, Jul. 28 (MNA) – German Chamber of Commerce representative in Iran said that German firms are waiting for a lasting trade with Iran.

In a reaction to the news that some Iranian companies complained to their German partners, Dagmar von Bohnstein, German Chamber of Commerce representative in Iran, said that the Iranian market has a good potential and attraction for Germany.

If the sanctions against Tehran are lifted, it is not far from the fact that the volume of trade with Iran will reach the same figure as in 2017, she said adding that the level of trade can even get better than before.

German companies are looking forward to a change in the current turbulent situation and want to have a lasting trade with Iran, she noted.

