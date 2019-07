According to Associated Press, Maas said while in Paris today that Germany does not want to join in the US’s maximum-pressure strategy.

Following discussions with British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt yesterday and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian today, the German diplomat said that Europe will continue to play the “diplomatic card.”

The German top diplomat added “what we need is de-escalation, and my British and French colleagues have the same opinion.”

