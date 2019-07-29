Europe can reduce Iran-US tensions in PG with proper actions: German MP

In a recent interview with German newspaper, lawmaker Omid Nouripour from the Green Party, touched upon the US call for increasing military presence of some European countries including Germany in the Persian Gulf region and urged for wise reactions to de-escalate the tensions in the Persian Gulf.

Stating that the German army can be present in the Persian Gulf region, Nouripour said that the German constitution contains clear rules on dispatching troops to outside the country, but it takes into account the scale and the type of the military presence.

He underlined that the German lawmakers do not agree with the US for forming a military coalition in the Persian Gulf, adding that they only agree with the offer of a European maritime force in the region otherwise any other actions will escalate the tensions.

The German lawmaker, who is also a member of the German parliament’s foreign policy commission, further noted that Europe’s proper actions can reduce Iran-US tensions.

