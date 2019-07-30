Police seize 1605kg of illicit drugs in SE Iran

Deputy Commander of the Border Guard of the Law Enforcement Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran (NAJA), General Ahmad Ali Goudarzi said on Tuesday that following comprehensive intelligence activities, the police forces seized 1.605 tons of iilicit drugs during an operation in Saravan.

1,587 kg of opium and 18 kg of Heroin, along with a large number of weapons and ammunition were seized during the operation, he added.

The Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trades originating from Afghanistan in the past four decades, despite its high economic and human costs. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

ZZ/4680353