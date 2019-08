According to the Public Relations Department of Intelligence Office of South Khorasan Province in northeastern Iran, the Iranian security forces arrested a ringleader related to anti-revolutionary networks who was part of a plot to toughen up unjust foreign sanctions on Iran.

According to the report, while the ringleader was arrested in Birjand, the capital city of South Khorasan Province, he was conducting his plot in northern province of Alborz as well.

