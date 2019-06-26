Israeli regime main loser of so-called 'Deal of Century'

“The US-proposed Deal of Century not only will yield no positive results for the Israeli regime, but it also will help boost the Palestinians’ and their supporters’ resistance,” Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said in a meeting with Representative of Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement Representative in Iran Nasser Abu Sharif in Tehran on Wednesday.

“The Israeli regime will be the main loser of the so-called peace plan," he stressed, adding that "the US President [Donald Trump’s] unconsidered measures, such as relocating the Israelis' capital to Jerusalem al-Quds, has widely been unappreciated throughout the world."

Noting that the scheme has been created to expel Palestinians from their own land, Amir-Abdollahian said, “The US is trying to take the issue of the displaced Palestinian off the agenda and is trying to lure some regional countries into settling them in their own territories.”

The official, further, criticized the “irresponsible behavior“ of some Arab countries towards Palestine’s issue, saying, “Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain seek the recognition of the Israeli regime although this policy has been spurned in their own societies.”

The so-called deal, a backchannel plan to reach a peace settlement between Israel and the Palestinians, was proposed by the US administration in late 2017. Although the plan has not been released, leaks signal it will consist of the same tried-and-failed ideas.

Palestinians believe that the deal suggests building their own Jerusalem al-Quds from areas surrounding the existing city and forgetting about the historical place. They also believe that the US-drafted plan calls for keeping borders and security under Israeli control, while it keeps Israeli settlements’ final borders to be discussed in later negotiations.

Israel lays claim to the whole Jerusalem al-Quds, but the international community views the city’s eastern sector as an occupied territory and Palestinians consider it as the capital of their future state.

Trump further darkened the prospects of the establishment of a Palestinian state back in December when he recognized Jerusalem al-Quds as the “capital” of Israel and ordered the US embassy to be relocated from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem al-Quds, a move that infuriated Palestinians and triggered numerous protests.

