IRGC spokesman says British tanker escorted by a warship

According to the news service of Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) ‘Sepahnews’, the Spokesman Brigadier General Ramezan Sharif said on Saturday that the British oil tanker ‘Stena Impero’ was being escorted by the British Royal Navy and it was seized after ignoring international maritime regulations by sailing into the Strait of Hormuz in the wrong direction, increasing the risk of collision with other vessels.

The IRGC spokesman added the British tanker was confiscated by the Revolutionary Guards at the request of southern province of Hormozgan Ports and Maritime Organization.

Sharif also noted that the tanker had switched off its GPS tracker in violations of international maritime regulations, using the exit lane to enter into the Strait of Hormuz instead of moving towards the entrance of the Persian Gulf, increasing the risk of accident.

He added that a British warship tried to prevent the IRGC forces to carry out their mission with flying two helicopters, but later failed to do so as a result of the decisiveness and agility of the IRGC rangers.

The spokesman also underlined that the vessels crossing the Strait of Hormuz need to precisely observe international regulations to guarantee the security and peace in the strategic waterway.

Sharif further noted that the IRGC, along with other armed forces, on behalf of the Iranian nation, will act decisively in carrying out current international laws and exercising national sovereignty over territorial waters in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.

He added that the Iranian armed forces will not allow anyone to endanger the Iranian national interests as well as the security of the region.

