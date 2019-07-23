US sanctions not to affect Iran-Russia relations: Ambassador

Levan Dzhagaryan made the remarks on Tuesday at a meeting with the governor of Isfahan at the governor's office.

The Russian diplomat said that the two countries are cooperating in many fields, adding that the bilateral cooperation can be expanded through better planning.

He added Iran and Russia, especially Isfahan and St. Petersburg, are rich in terms of tourism, urging for intensifying efforts to enhance tourism in both regions.

He expressed hope that there would be expanded bilateral cooperation and two countries' officials hold more meetings and conduct joint scientific and economic programs and projects.

The Russian ambassador also announced a joint summit of major Iranian and Russian universities in one of the cities in his country in the near future.

Iran and Russia are cooperating in different fields of culture, tourism, economics, transport and agriculture.

It is noteworthy that the cities of Isfahan and St. Petersburg have signed sisterhood memorandum of understanding.

