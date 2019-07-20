Russia welcomes any improvement in Iran-US ties: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed concern over the confrontation between the United States and Iran. He said this to US director Oliver Stone in an interview published on the official Kremlin website on Friday, according to TASS.

"This worries us because this is happening near our borders. This may destabilize the situation around Iran, affect some countries with which we have very close relations, causing additional refugee flows on a large scale plus substantially damage the world economy as well as the global energy sector," Putin said.

"We would welcome any improvement when it comes to relations between the US and Iran. A simple escalation of tension will not be advantageous for anyone. It seems to me that this is also the case with the US," he added.

Tension has been building higher between Iran and the US ever since Donald Trump withdrew the US from the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) on May 2018, and re-imposed sanctions on Iran, also threatening countries and companies that do business with Tehran with secondary sanctions.

The US has continued with what it describes as a ‘maximum pressure’ policy against Iran, which has led to a further deterioration of the situation in the Middle East region.

MNA/TASS