Iran minister's troubles with US visa act of "political harassment"

"We assess such practice rather negatively. Unfortunately, Americans use it toward representatives of several countries, whose governments are not favored by Washington for this or that reason," Ryabkov said commenting on reports that the US may have denied Zarif a visa. "In case with Iran, we see a case of political harassment," he added.

"I think that Iranian colleagues consider this, on the one hand, as inevitable, but on the other hand, as a price to pay for independence of their foreign policy," he noted.

The Iranian foreign minister has tweeted that while he is in the American city of New York to attend a UN meeting, he is permitted to set foot in only three buildings.

“My interview with @LesterHoltNBC of @NBCNightlyNews in NY. We sat down on July 15 in Iran's UN ambassador’s residence— one of the three buildings I’m permitted to set foot in while in the US conducting official UN business,” the top Iranian diplomat Mohmmad Javad Zarif has written while in the American city of New York to attend the annual meeting of the high-ranking officials of the United Nations Economic and Social Council.

The US Secretary of Treasury Steven Mnuchin had announced on June 24 that Zarif would be sanctioned as part of the ‘maximum pressure’ campaign on Iran later that week.

