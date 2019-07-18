EU should allow Iran to trade to preserve nuclear deal: Zarif

"We expect them to implement their obligations to normalize economic relations between Iran and other countries," Zarif said adding that "we need to sell our oil."

"We are doing business with Russia and China, but that’s not enough. The Europeans - both E3 and the entire EU - are part of it [the deal] and they have to implement their commitments," he added.

On July 13, Zarif told his British counterpart that Tehran will continue selling oil no matter what the conditions are. British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt stressed in a phone conversation on Saturday with Zarif that Tehran has the right to sell its oil. Zarif in response reiterated that his country will keep selling its crude under any circumstances.

