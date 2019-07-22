  1. Politics
22 July 2019 - 22:36

Amano was a stalwart supporter of the JCPOA: Zarif

Amano was a stalwart supporter of the JCPOA: Zarif

TEHRAN, Jul. 22 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has offered his condolences on demise of the IAEA Chief Yukio Amano, saying that "he was a stalwart supporter of the JCPOA."

"Saddened to hear of IAEA Chief Yukio Amano’s untimely demise. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones. R.I.P. He was a stalwart supporter of the JCPOA from its inception, and we expect his successor to follow the same path," the top Iranian diplomat tweeted on Monday afternoon after the International Atomic Energy Agency announced that its director-general Yukiya Amano had passed away.

Meanwhile, Before Zarif, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi as well as Iran’s permanent envoy to Vienna-based international organizations, Kazem Gharibabadi offered their condolences on Amano’s demise, describing it as a great loss for the international community.

KI/IRN83407078

News Code 147956

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 12 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News