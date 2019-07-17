IAEA chief Amano intends to step down: report

The international nuclear watchdog is searching for new leadership after health problems forced its director to plan an early end to his term, Bloomberg cited a source as saying on Wednesday.

International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Yukiya Amano seeks to leave the Vienna-based agency by March, according to two diplomats briefed on the matter who asked not to be named in return for discussing the private conversations. An official IAEA announcement is expected as early as next week.

“The director general is in contact with members of the board of governors regarding his future plans,” the agency’s press office said in a statement. “He will make a formal communication to the board at an appropriate time.”

According to Japanese National Daily Mainichi, since last year, the 72-year-old has been in poor health. A former Japanese diplomat, Amano became the first Asian to be elected to the IAEA's top post in 2009 and is currently in his third term, which expires in 2021.

MNA/PR