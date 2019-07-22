Iranian foreign ministry conveys condolences on Amano’s demise

The message said:

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran expresses its regret over the demise of Mr. Yukiya Amano, the late Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, commending his professional activities, the ministry expresses sympathy with the government and people of Japan, his family and his colleagues.

Mr. Amano played a prominent role in promotion of international peace and international security. He also pursued issues professionally and impartially including disarmament ones in his term of office in the IAEA."

In a Monday statement published on its website, the International Atomic Energy Agency announced that its director-general Yukiya Amano has passed away.

Last week, Reuters cited sources that Yukiya Amano would leave his post in March 2020 due to health issues.

Yukiya Amano was born in Yugawara, Japan in 1947. After graduating from the Tokyo University Faculty of Law, he joined the Japanese Foreign Ministry in 1972 and worked there until 2005, when he joined the IAEA as Japan's Resident Representative to the Agency.

HJ/MFA