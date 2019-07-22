We will frustrate US for another 40 years: Zarif

In the meeting, which took place on Monday morning Nicaraguan local time with members of the Parliamentary Friendship Group of Iran and Nicaragua in attendance, Zarif outlined the potentials of the two countries for development of bilateral relations, especially in the economic areas.

Zarif referred to the advent of 40th anniversary of both countries’ revolutions, noting that “the Americans did not like to see even the first anniversary of these two revolutions while the two countries have already celebrated the 40th anniversary of their revolutions,” adding “we will continue to frustrate them for another forty years.”

Nicaragua's National Assembly Speaker, in turn, said “there is no doubt about the unity among all the countries that are under the pressure and economic terrorism of the United States.”

Gustavo Porras Cortés further stressed the necessity of unity against the US and its allies’ media warfare, propaganda and economic war.

