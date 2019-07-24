Iran to take next steps if Europe doesn't fulfill commitments

Referring to Iran’s second step of reducing commitments to the 2015 nuclear deal, formally known as JCPOA, Alaeddin Boroujerdi, a member of Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, said that Iran was left with no other choice but to cut commitments in line with defending national interests, following the US' unilateral withdrawal from the agreement and lack of any practical measures by the European sides to safeguard Iran's economic interests.

The second step that was taken by Iran regarding the reduction of commitments, showed Europe and the West that Iran is serious and they should feel that the next step will be taken in the same line.

Answering a question about seizure of Iranian oil tankers by UK and their lack of commitment under JCPOA, Boroujerdi mentioned that their duty is to fulfill their obligations in any case, adding that Iran gave them a deadline to fulfill their obligations and responsibilities; otherwise, we will take the next step, in return.

"Reduction of commitments is different from withdrawal from the JCPOA. It is a decision that, if adopted, will be certainly decided by the Supreme National Security Council," said Boroujerdi.

